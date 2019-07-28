Editor:
The attempt at humor in the cartoon on the July 22 Viewpoint page of Lady Liberty using a barf bag because of the “send her back chant” kinda failed.
If Lady Liberty would use a barf bag because of Ilhan Omar, it would not be because of the chant, it would be because she is upset over the failure of our immigration system letting such a hateful, anti-American Al-Qaeda sympathizer into her country. A Muslim that explains 911 that resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 Americans as some people did something. She also made several anti-Semitic remarks.
And let’s not forget, Speaker Pelosi continues to come to her defense. I can remember President Obama going to many Muslim countries after his inauguration to apologize for America's past. After that disgusting trip you should have published a cartoon of Uncle Sam using a barf bag. But I’m sure that would not support your socialist position.
Then there’s her loyal friend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) who compared the holding facilities at the border to German concentration camps, not very smart. Then she says she has a plan to combat the manufactured global warming by eliminating all fossil fuels and cows because they pass gas, as if she doesn’t.
I’m sure eliminating fossil fuels would destroy our military and be celebrated in Russia, China and Iran. Maybe that’s who is supporting her. Or maybe it’s good ole George Soros, the billionaire socialist. Word limitations prevent addressing Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley.
Alex Zappavigna
Port Charlotte
