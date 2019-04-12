Editor:
I want to thank the writer from Port Charlotte for her letter to the editor last week. I, also, was very proud of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for holding a congressional hearing on Russian influence on our country's elections.
He was phenomenal.
Our president is endangering our democracy with the actions and decisions he is making without considering the advice of his professional staff.
I am a very concerned citizen. I am 84, have voted in every presidential election and have never been so disappointed in our president.
Shirley Ann Burgess
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.