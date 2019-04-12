Editor:

I want to thank the writer from Port Charlotte for her letter to the editor last week. I, also, was very proud of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for holding a congressional hearing on Russian influence on our country's elections.

He was phenomenal.

Our president is endangering our democracy with the actions and decisions he is making without considering the advice of his professional staff. 

I am a very concerned citizen. I am 84, have voted in every presidential election and have never been so disappointed in our president.

Shirley Ann Burgess

Rotonda West 

