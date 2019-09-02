Editor:
It was a blatant disrespect and disregard for Rep. Greg Steube's constituents who attended today’s meet and greet at his office in Punta Gorda. He had people stand and wait for him in the hot, humid hallway for over a half hour. We were sweating profusely.
This was not a young crowd, we had people in wheelchairs. As he stood at the end of the hallway, in front of an air-conditioned empty court room, taking questions one by one, of which nobody could hear because of the background noise of the crowd. I spoke up and asked, “Why not a town hall, this is very disrespectful, we can’t hear their questions.” No response, except from a young aide who came and said he understood my frustration.
As I finally got closer, I heard the woman in front of me asking about the health care securities the ACA offers her family and would he protect them. He told her to give the information to his assistant. My question was, “Do you believe that Russia hacked into our 2016 elections?” He said they tried. I asked, did you read the Mueller Report? He said he did. Really? After the 22 indictments of Russian operatives, all the bots and trolls, all the documented evidence? Then I asked if he thought Mitch McConnell should bring a vote to the Senate floor to protect our 2020 elections. I could not hear what he mumbled in reply, but his comment as I was leaving was, “God bless you.”
I think he needs to start looking to the heavens for forgiveness.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.