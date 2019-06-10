Editor:
Very interesting to read that two Florida representatives voted against the aid bill which will bring $19.1 billion of help to the people of this country who need it most.
Worst of all were their reasons, because there were no offsets and refusing to add to the national debt.
I, for one, would like to know how these two voted on the trillion-dollar tax cut that helped all the billionaires that so desperately needed it. I do not remember any offsets and I believe reading that it may add to our national debt (like $1 trillion a year), give or take a billion.
I don’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat, we should all be outraged that our representatives are this uncaring and ignorant to the needs of the people of this state.
John Lenigan
North Port
