Editor:
Shame on you, Rep. Steube.
Your comment in the Sun regarding the Mueller report was misleading. You obviously had not read the report, as it states on page two that Mueller and his team did not pursue collusion, but instead, the framework of conspiracy law making your claim of “no collusion” without merit.
The report does, in fact, show proof of Trump’s multiple attempts of obstruction and collusion with the Russians, but because the DOJ regulations state you cannot indict a sitting president, Mueller did not pursue that route.
You are an elected official who took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not a foreign adversary. Does it not bother you that our elections were hacked and manipulated by the Russians? That this administration has done nothing to secure our future elections?
Democrats have tried for two years to investigate the Russian interference in our elections, only to be impeded by your party’s biased loyalty, to what? I am trying to understand why you so blatantly are willing to look like the party of hypocrisy, lies and deceptions. Do not mistake civility as a weakness or the strengths in honesty and truth.
Your party’s attempt to prolong the Mueller investigation by dragging it through the courts until the five year deadline for indictment against Trump, his family and administration in 2022, is obvious.
Once your party has the courts rigged, the American people's civil rights will be a thing of the past. Shame on you.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
