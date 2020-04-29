Editor:
We want to thank Rep. Greg Steube's staff in Tallahassee and Punta Gorda for the swift and caring action they took to help our friend who was a veteran in pain and urgently needed medical testing, but encountered stumbling blocks between the Veteran's Administration and the doctor outside the system.
From the moment I explained the situation to the person who answered my call in Rep. Steube's office, it was as though it was their own family member who needed help. These courteous and incredibly kind people had immediate answers on how to get this dear man the medical treatment he so desperately needed. They assisted us with what we could do, how to proceed with our friend (no computer and observe HIPPA laws) with the paper work that had to be submitted and stayed with us every step of the way.
Thank you, Rep. Steube, for having such knowledgeable and incredibly caring people ready to serve the public. We were so impressed, we felt compelled to share our story for those who may need some kind of assistance in the future. They now know where to go!
Karen & George Wood
Port Charlotte
