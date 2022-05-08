Editor:

There is nothing more evil or vile than child pornography or pedophilia, it’s a fascist authoritarian tactic used by Putin to eliminate opponents, political or business. Michael Flynn’s QANON base believes all Dems/liberals are blood sucking pedophiles. The Republican senators falsely accused Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of being soft on child pornography/pedophilia.

The American Accountability Foundation is a tax exempt organization that does pseudo research on President Biden’s nominees to “muddy” their character. It is funded by fossil fuel industries, also Trump’s leadership PAC, Conservative Partnership Organization. It is not opposition research but partisan warfare.

U.S. Rep. Steube broke his oath of office when he voted against certifying the Constitutional Electoral College results. He attempted to eliminate veterans government health care through privatization, he voted no to legislation that would help hard working constituents and small businesses during the COVID pandemic. Maybe we need to have his voting record printed, as well as who is funding his campaign, also ask him if Biden is the duly elected president.

There are not two sides to a lie, to appear neutral you do violence to the truth and our democracy will die, as legislators strip away our freedoms. We deserve better representation.

Diane Allen

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments