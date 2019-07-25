Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

Reparations? For people of color? That's not gonna work; it never has. With a multi-trillion-dollar national debt, no more giveaways. However, reparations for those subjected to incessant Trump-trashing through media and local newsprint deserve a break after two and a half years.

How about a refund or credit for subscribers of local newspapers for the next couple of years?

God bless America.

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

