Reparations? For people of color? That's not gonna work; it never has. With a multi-trillion-dollar national debt, no more giveaways. However, reparations for those subjected to incessant Trump-trashing through media and local newsprint deserve a break after two and a half years.
How about a refund or credit for subscribers of local newspapers for the next couple of years?
God bless America.
Alan P. Lessman
Punta Gorda
