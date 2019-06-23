Editor:

There are people campaigning to be your next president who are espousing “reparation for slavery.”

Reparation is just another preposterous plank of the progressive platform. What this means is these presidential wannabees will give your tax dollars to people based on the color of their skin.

Ironically, these same pandering politicians have the “stones” to call President Trump a racist. Ludicrous!

Bob Filkins

Punta Gorda

