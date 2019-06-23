Editor:
There are people campaigning to be your next president who are espousing “reparation for slavery.”
Reparation is just another preposterous plank of the progressive platform. What this means is these presidential wannabees will give your tax dollars to people based on the color of their skin.
Ironically, these same pandering politicians have the “stones” to call President Trump a racist. Ludicrous!
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.