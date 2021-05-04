Reparations will not
heal nation’s wounds
Editor:
Are you for reparations for Black Americans (HR-40)? Consider, is Biden dangling the prospect of free money as a carrot to entice Black voters?
Liberals believe government policies have adversely affecting former slaves and their descendants. Solution: financial compensation, reparations, by taking money from people that never owned slaves and giving it to people that were never slaves.
Let’s consider Reparations as an amends-making solution. Discriminatory government policies and seeking “equity” appears to be the criteria. In that case, Blacks cannot be first as Blacks have been abused only since 1619, as cited by the NYT. What about other abused ethnic groups before them?
What group was mistreated worse than Black-Americans? Answer: Native-Americans starting with the invasion of North America, 1587, with the Plymouth settlement in Wampanoag Territory causing a clash of cultures.
As “white civilization” expanded colonist forced assimilation or annihilation of indigenous tribes. Treaties were broken as Manifest Destiny continued. Native Americans were displaced one tribe at a time and corralled onto 326 Indian Reservations. Doesn’t that treatment cry out for Reparations equally.
Flowery rhetoric aside, reparations are totally wrong as an amends-making ploy.
A one-time Reparations payment couldn’t possibly achieve equity/equality; thus, it would become an ongoing payment system. It’s blackmail by guilt and, once started, wouldn’t end.
Yes, slavery and genocide are abhorrent parts of our history. Throwing money at this problem will not solve social problems. Reparations is an idealized myth and far from a viable solution to this country’s current problems.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
