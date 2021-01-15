Editor:
It has been reported that Donald Trump won the popular vote in Florida, Texas and Ohio. Despite credible discrepancies in the methods by which ballots were cast and counted, no independent authority has yet to validate these results. Tens of hundreds of thousands of mail-in, absentee and late ballots were lost, mishandled or miscounted. Votes for Biden were recast or voided. They were switched and tallied for Trump. Additionally, voter repression was rampant.
The Republicans outsmarted the Democrats. They installed voting machines that were developed in Argentina during the regime of the dictator Juan Peron to insure his "election' as President. These machines could void votes for Biden and recast them for Trump.
Republican operatives controlled the security and storage of the ballots. Democrat observers were prevented from overseeing the validating and counting process. Corrupt local officials validated the ballots and certified the vote count. Courts summarily dismissed all challenges brought by the Biden campaign.
It is clear that the election was "rigged" and that the voting was fraudulent. Trump stole the election in these states.
Giuliani & Powell produced tens of thousands of useless affidavits that the election in these states is legal and binding.
PS: Read this letter 20 times a day for the next 100 days and you will believe that this is what really happened and is the absolute truth. Trust me. Would I lie to you?
PPS...." the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone could be so imprudent to distort the truth so infamously."
John J. Marshall
Englewood
