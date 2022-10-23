Finally, a Daily Sun opinion piece about do-nothing Rep Steube, and the Democratic challenger, Andrea Doria Kale! Unfortunately, after listing many of the ways Steube has failed to adequately represent our district, the Daily Sun couldn't suggest the voters support her candidacy?
Steube hypocritically wraps himself in the flag but voted no to increased benefits for veterans. He doesn't have enough respect for his constituents to seriously attempt to hear our concerns. His website, newsletter and form-letter responses to inquiries are all filled with empty platitudes. Prior to the hurricane, Steube televised a political ad within what appeared to be a public service announcement about preparedness but managed to slip in denigrating comments about Biden and gas prices.
Steube first secured his seat in 2018 when his challenger died right before the election. At least his predecessor, Thomas Rooney, was brave enough to hold town hall gatherings to hear constituent concerns; I attended one in Englewood and the questions were tough, but he faced them with honesty.
Look at Steube's voting record. He is partisan above all else. We should vote to eliminate his lingering Trumpy attitude, and put an honest representative in place to address pressing issues.
