Editor:
In reply to the letter published May 17, the writer had several questions he wanted answered most of which were asinine and left me wondering if it was a sad attempt at humor or a cry for help. In turn I have a few questions for him:
Do you wake up every morning consumed with hatred or do you have a regimen you follow to help build up that hatred?
Do your friends, assuming you have any, approve of your random nonsense ramblings or do they worry about you?
Are you just a sore loser because the party of hate has been unable to remove the President from office?
Did someone help you with all the big words in your closing rant or did you use a Thesaurus in order to impress readers?
I’ve never really hated anyone, strongly disliked a few, but not hatred like you have shown. I have nothing but sympathy for you and the other haters. I hope you are able to overcome and find peace. As one born and raised in the great state of Mississippi, and proud of it, I just felt compelled to reply.
John Surratt
Port Charlotte
