Editor:
The other day the CDC, Trump's own Center for Disease Control, released a letter that under the new conditions that he was aspiring to use to get re-elected, the states in jeopardy which are totally against the conditions he had established, the CDC released a document that as of June 1, 3,000 Americans would be dying very day.
Of course, Trump did not want to hear this, so he made sure that the CDC killed this document and called it fake news. By my calculation, using the CDC numbers. which are probably on the low side at this point in time, by election day over 600,000 Americans will be dead because of his incompetence and his desire to be president again. How do you really feel about that?
For me, it makes makes me furious because most of these people (especially the doctors, nurses, EMTs, etc., and other vital people who served to save because they did not have the protective gear to save their own lives because of Trump did not have to die except for this incompetence.
If the people of Florida can't see how incompetent and unfeeling Trump, Scott and DeSantis are at this time of crisis, are you going to vote them again to be betray you? What does it take to justify 600,000 American lives or more
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
