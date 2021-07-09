Editor:
Compliments to Staff Writer Morgan Simpson for writing a most accurate and fair account of the Trump rally in Sarasota on July 3rd.
It was most refreshing reading an unbiased account of what happened at the rally without negative remarks or personal opinion.
Keep it up, Morgan, we need more truthful reporting.
Thank you.
Regina Brown
Englewood
