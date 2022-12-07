The recent article on the Oct. 27 North Port City Commission continues a trend of biased reporting on the issue of de-annexation.
This article continues to portray the West Villages for Responsible Government (WV4RG) as having a noble cause that continues to be frustrated by the city commissioners.
The article goes to great lengths to quote representatives from WV4RG and their supporters without verifying the veracity of their claims. For example: The article mentions “new studies and information” that the City Commission “ignored with impunity.” Yet, no information is provided on what the “new studies” contain. Is reader supposed to accept this at face value without any corroboration?
The reporter also fails to adequately mention the comprehensive review Commissioner McDowell presented on Florida Statute Chapter 171.
Also ignored was the testimony of two experts in municipal law: An attorney and PhD economist. Both experts clearly presented a case as to why de-annexation is not supported from either a legal or economic standpoint.
The article never mentions that not one credible expert has ever testified on behalf of the WV4RG. This implies every statement by the WV4RG must be accepted as the only truth without question.
What is true is that scant consideration is given to the serious financial harm the city would suffer by de-annexation only to satisfy small group of entitled residents who live in gated communities.
For full disclosure, I live in one of those gated communities and I am against de-annexation.
