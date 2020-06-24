Editor:

Let us demand an end to systemic racism! First and foremost we should not have systems that segregate people by the color of their skin or their country of origin.

We must demand of our government and public institutions the elimination of requirements to report whether we are white, black, Asian, or Hispanic on all forms. Maybe require whether we are Americans or other.

Fremont Thompson

Englewood

