Faced with the need to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump searched for easy answers and adopted cockamamy solutions while kneecapping experts. With his allies, he spread not only the disease but conspiracy theories.
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor to mock concerns about the coronavirus. He then appeared on Fox “News” and intimated that a NIH grant that went to the Wuhan Institute may have “birthed a monster.” The claim is flatly false but at a White House briefing Trump stated, “We will end that grant very quickly.”
And he did which dealt a blow to efforts to find treatments and a vaccine for the coronavirus. Conservative Republicans’ contempt for science is killing all of us but it’s nothing new — climate change, stem cell research, evolution. But coupled with Trump’s authoritarian impulse to quash facts that might reflect poorly on him, it creates a deadly condition.
Trump removed an epidemiologist at the CDC who helped detect disease outbreaks and a premier expert on vaccine development and installed his incompetent son-in-law. Then Trump buried guidance from the CDC on how communities could safely open.
Because it might damage him politically, as bodies pile up, Trump now suggests the death toll is lower than statistics say. Trump: deny, deny, deny; as we: die, die, die.
It will take science and leadership not cronyism or politics to end this deadly disease. It’s painful to admit that we must wait until January 20, 2021 for this to occur.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
