I thought it amusing that a recent letter writer expressed her “disgust” that this newspaper was purportedly censoring “Republican/conservative” letters. It caused me to reflect on actual current censorship by the Republican Party: book banning and restricting the teaching of Black history.
It is alarming to think that one of the two major political parties is actively seeking to deprive students of the freedom to read what they want. How will children learn about racism or the Holocaust if teachers can’t teach facts? Book bans should be viewed seriously. Such censorship is an indicator of the direction the Republican Party wishes society to move. We have seen Republicans and loud media commentators replace truth with lies; now they wish to ban books — a dangerous form of silencing debate leading to prejudice and ignorance.
The Republican controlled Florida Legislature kicked off Black History Month by advancing racially biased bills that would allow parents to sue a school if any instruction caused students “discomfort, guilt or anguish,” a bill endorsed by Gov. DeSantis. Never mind the amount of “discomfort” non-white Americans have been subjected to over the course of history. Let’s be clear, Republicans don’t have the right to speak for everyone in this state or this community or the right to limit our freedoms.
Whitewashing our history is censorship that hurts everyone because it is an attack on the truth.
