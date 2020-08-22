Editor:
In his Gettysburg Address, President Lincoln said our nation was conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. I have seen the people of this nation wrap themselves in the flag and pretend President Lincoln was correct. Trump has shown us we are a nation of hypocrites who actually do not believe all people are created equal.
He and his followers in D.C. have turned their backs on 25 million unemployed people who desperately need financial aid and medical support to deal with the ravages of Covid-19. Millions more need the $1,200 support checks to help carry on. While our nation suffers, our leaders are taking their "well earned summer vacations." We do not believe all men are created equal, as evidenced by men in power driven by greed.
We hypocrites elect and re-elect. We comfortably look the other way. Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis sit silently as Trump systematically attempts to destroy our nation. These men thirst for power and want their opportunity to be just like him. Next time, vote against them.
Ronald Esser
Englewood
