Editor:
I have some interesting facts I would like to share with my fellow Sun readers. Performing a little cursory research I found there are at least five (possibly more) Republican organizations formed specifically to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.
They are: Right Side PAC; Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT); The Lincoln Project; Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR); and, 43 Alumni for Biden. Conversely, researching Democratic organizations formed to specifically defeat Biden in the upcoming election I was able to find only one: Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden (DVAJB). Interestingly enough, upon fact checking I discovered there no registered Democrats listed as being involved with this organization. Can someone tell me if I’m missing something here?
Linda Holder
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.