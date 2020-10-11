Editor:

I have some interesting facts I would like to share with my fellow Sun readers. Performing a little cursory research I found there are at least five (possibly more) Republican organizations formed specifically to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

They are: Right Side PAC; Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT); The Lincoln Project; Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR); and, 43 Alumni for Biden. Conversely, researching Democratic organizations formed to specifically defeat Biden in the upcoming election I was able to find only one: Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden (DVAJB). Interestingly enough, upon fact checking I discovered there no registered Democrats listed as being involved with this organization. Can someone tell me if I’m missing something here?

Linda Holder

Port Charlotte

