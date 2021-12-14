Representative Anthony Sabatini recently addressed the newly formed Charlotte County Chapter of the Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC). His fidelity to conservative principles has earned him the top score in the annual Florida RLC scorecard — an A++. Most Republican (Florida) House and Senate members earn a less than satisfying C-minus (including our local reps).
Sabatini is a young firebrand in the mold of Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene (and as he is running for Congress, he may join them as a member of the Freedom Caucus). He admits to being the bête noire among his Republican colleagues and he carries their enmity as a badge of honor. Many of us agree with him. Our elitist and wealthy reps choose the party that will get them elected but are actually luke-warm, at best, to current principles of concern among the faithful.
Anthony opined that 90% of Republican legislators are RINOs while 90% of Republican or Conservative constituents agree with his positions. Given our country's challenges — immigration, clash of culture, government overreach, etc. — we local voters, Sabatini suggests, should primary the RINOs. He feels it can be done, as he himself won with little funding for his campaign. He stated: you just need good candidates and active support.
We hope such candidates make themselves available. Many local groups are ready and able to work for and support them.
