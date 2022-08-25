I’ve noticed Republicans often refer to Democrats as “evil” or the “radical left.” However when I compare platforms, I fail to see anything radical about acting on climate change or making the ultra rich pay their fair share in taxes.
The most radical among us want healthcare for all its citizens like Canada and Europe. Doesn’t everyone cringe when they see Americans begging for their lives on a Go Fund Me page?
We just passed a bill that will lower drug costs for seniors. Republicans voted against it and a cap on insulin.
In contrast, Republicans want to “sunset” Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security calling them entitlement programs, and tax the poorest among us so they’ll “have some skin in the game” per Rick Scott.
Republicans shouted, “Blue Lives Matter” for 8 months until they decided they didn’t as they beat Capitol Police with American and Blue Lives Matter flags. Worse they fail to see any irony in that or accept that our system of checks and balances stood strong that day after Trump failed to overturn the election. These checks and balances were put in our constitution to prevent a party in power from taking over since our nation’s birth. Their response? A hostile takeover and the party of law and order calling for the sitting Vice President’s head.
Now you call stealing classified documents politically motivated? Would you call it the same if Hillary or Obama were found to have top secret papers? We know the answer to that as well as which party has become radicalized.
