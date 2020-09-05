Editor:
The Republican controlled Senate Panel investigating the Mueller report has released a 966-page report revealing some very damning information about the Russian probe. They interviewed 200 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents. Their intent was to prove Trump’s innocence.
Instead they found the facts were more damaging than the Mueller report had stated. They found the information from the intelligence community was sound and accurate despite attacks from Trump's allies. Trump is not the victim, but he is the guilty party. No witch hunt just irrefutable facts from Republicans.
They found that Paul Manafort shared information with Russian intelligence and worked with Konstantine Kilimnik a Russian agent. Manafort pleaded guilty. Manafort’s proximity to Trump created great opportunities for Russian interference. Manafort worked with Kilimnik for over a decade they were communicating using secret code in 2016.
Roger Stone obtained information from Wikileaks. He urged Wikileaks to release information in time to distract from Trump's statement on Access Hollywood about him grabbing woman by their privates. There was also information about Trump's interaction with Russian prostitutes during his visits.
There is more damning information in this Republican controlled report. When released in its entirety everyone will see how truly guilty Trump is. Read it you will see that he has lied to the American people again. How many lies before we say enough?
Remember this is about supporting Team America or Team Russia. Pick your team carefully. This may be your last chance.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.