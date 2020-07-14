Editor:
The 1950’s America had a booming economy with the GNP doubling, low unemployment and inflation, and high wages. Through government spending, infrastructure such as the interstate highway system and schools were built. Investments boosted new technologies.
This happened under the leadership of an exceptional Republican president, Dwight Eisenhower. The Republican platform included: assistance to low-income communities, the first civil rights laws since Reconstruction, high taxes on the wealthy resulting in a three-year-in-a-row balanced budget, extending minimum wage, protecting Social Security, strengthening labor laws and unions, improving unemployment benefits, and equal pay regardless of sex.
Sound familiar? These are some of the same goals of our present Democratic party. Why aren’t they Republican aspirations as well? Because Republicans would have to admit they’ve been incompetent and wrong for the last 40 years. Because the current Republican party is a dark and twisted aberration of what it once was. They’ve morphed into a dysfunctional cult that doesn’t care about what’s good for America, only about retaining power and pleasing their rich and powerful sugar daddies.
The 2020 election isn’t about Democrats vs Republicans. It’s about saving our representative democracy; about saving America and the world from further damage and falling into the abyss that we’re currently headed for. Don’t repeat the 2016 mistake. For a strong, booming economy that benefits all Americans, give Democrats a chance to govern and lead America to the thriving, healthy, happy, nationally respected nation it once was and can be again.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
