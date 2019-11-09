EDITOR:
Watch what Republicans do, not what they say!
They say the system is rigged, while they use lies, gerrymandering, voter suppression and voter fraud to stay in power. They say the Democrats are elitists while they pass tax cuts for the rich, support big Oil and big Pharma.
They say, Do Nothing Democrats! while the grim reaper Moscow Mitch, refuses to even allow a vote on multiple do-nothing Democrat bills, including election interference and gun control legislation — while taking NRA money. They say drain the swamp, while nepotism runs wild and they fill the administration with criminal yes men who run a corrupt shadow foreign policy by Giuliani denying millions to the Ukraine.
They say they'll destroy the ACA leaving millions without medical insurance and yet they have never presented a single medical insurance plan of their own. They say they are against corruption and yet their president surrounds himself with indicted and jailed criminals. They say they are big tent Republicans, so they include White Nationalists, Neo Nazis, Skin Heads, KKK and fringe right wing fanatics.
They say they are for a strong international defense and yet they criticize and abandon our Kurdish allies after electing a communist sympathizer president and House Speaker. They call an impeachment inquiry a witch hunt, while ignoring the testimonies of multiple witnesses proving Trump is a criminal! What they say are lies and they are repugnant to everything American. To vote Republican is to vote against your own best interests.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
