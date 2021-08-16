We need to clear up a few things. Please note: The Confederate States of America all had Democrat governments. The traitors who led the armies trying to destroy our country were all Democrats.
The men who invented the KKK (e.g. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a great cavalryman and a stone killer) were Democrats. It took 600,000 deaths to defeat their insurrection, not the killing of one of an unarmed woman on Jan 6, 2021. The men who wrote Jim Crow 1.0 and enforced it for 100 years were Democrats. The man who stood in the schoolhouse door was a Democrat. The politicians who have let our cities become free-fire zones where minorities suffer most are Democrats.
The governors who forced nursing homes to accept COVID infected patients are all Democrats. The politicians devaluing the votes of our citizens by easing election fraud are Democrats. The president who saved the Union and freed the slaves was a Republican. The armies whose blood permitted the creation of Juneteenth were led by Republicans. The key votes in the passage of the Civil Rights were from Republicans not Democrats.
The party welcoming increasing numbers of minorities and working people whose values they share is the Republican Party. The party which doesn't say "shut up sheep, and obey!" to its constituents is the Republican Party. The party which fights disease with science, not fear, is the Republican Party. Is all that clear now? Thank you.
