Editor:

Throughout our country’s history, there have been extreme political positions and struggles between parties. I understand Republicans who are deeply disappointed by the election results this year, for I’ve experienced the same feelings more than once in my 60 years as a voter. But this seems a bit different.

This time attacks on our voting apparatus, false accusations of outright fraud, condemnation of the press, and pure loathing expressed by Republicans in office and their supporters in the populace are just a continuation, indeed a parroting, of Mr. Trump’s despicable perfidiousness. I don’t know if the Republican Party will survive this or go the way of the Whigs in the 19th Century. But I surely know it has sullied whatever reputation for decent conservatism the GOP has ever had.

Now is the time for every American to swallow their disappointment and vitriolic anger and help carry the country forward with a peaceful transition of power. I challenge every one to do this, no matter how hard it may be. We’re all in this together, unless you really want to destroy the nation.

James Williams

Punta Gorda

