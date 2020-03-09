Editor:

The Coronavirus is a hoax concocted by the fake news media; ignore health care professionals, our health is in the hands of the VP who doesn’t believe smoking kills people; the virus is good for the economy as it would “accelerate the return of jobs to North America.”

The failure of this administration to invest in and prioritize the health of U.S. citizens is a threat to our well-being. Our life span is falling, and thousands are dead because of a pharmaceutical industry-induced opioid epidemic, not to mention the tireless efforts by Republicans to take away our health care and reduce funding for Medicare.

In the last two years, Trump dismantled programs designed to protect against pandemics and called for $15 billion in reduced health spending. Now testing people with flu-like symptoms has been delayed.

The Coronavirus has killed over 2,000 people with 60 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of this writing. But protecting citizens has never been a priority of this administration. Republicans truly are making us sick.

Teresa Jenkins

Punta Gorda

