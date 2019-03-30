Editor:
What do Republicans loathe?
The Green New Deal. It provides for clean water, clean air and good-paying jobs. It combines immediate concerns about pollution with carbon emissions reductions. Republicans want none of that. “It’s the most preposterous thing,” the president said. No clean water for you!
Health Care. Obamacare covers 156 million people and another 12.6 million through Medicaid; requires fast-food restaurants to post calorie counts and forces insurers to cover preventive care without charge. Republicans want none of this nonsense and demand the entire law — yes, the entire law — be invalidated with no replacement.
Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The president proposed stealing trillions from these programs to fund future tax cuts for the wealthy and an increase in military spending. That’s $845 billion in Medicare cuts, a $25 billion cut in Social Security, and a $1.5 trillion cut in Medicaid.
Socialism. Republicans want us to be afraid of socialism. It’s a ploy to freak out the voting public. Subsidized health care, public schools, Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid, i.e., socialism. Who knew I was to be afraid of these programs?
Women. The Republican Party resents women. They scorn women. They exclude women. They use women to maintain their grip on power. But they do not respect them. Cutting funding for Planned Parenthood is an assault on women’s heath and economic security. Then we’re expected to forgive the president’s misogyny. I don’t think so.
The Republican Party has become morally corrupt.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
