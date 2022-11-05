According to Donald Moynihan, in Slate magazine, “Republicans have been more likely to die because of Covid” than Democrats. Researchers at Yale examined “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida before and during the pandemic – deaths that exceeded demographic and historic trends for these states. They then matched 577,659 of the deceased to their party registrations. Correcting for age, the researchers found that in 2020 and 2021, the excess deaths among Republicans were an astounding 76% higher than those among Democrats.
This statistical gap occurred “only after vaccines became widely available.” The reason: right-wing politicians and media chose to cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and disdained other mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing.
Republicans aligned themselves with the anti-vaxxers. Fox News and politicians (among them Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Ladapo) mainstreamed conspiracy theories about vaccines and nonsensical alternative treatments (does hydroxychloroquine sound familiar?) This deadly misinformation gave these cynics “votes and ratings,” but cost tens of thousands of Republicans their lives.
The fact that Florida suffered the third most deaths of any state due to Covid further exacerbates the above statistic. Were the economic gains of the early resumption of retail, schools, and abandonment of safety precautions worth the loss of 82,176 loved ones?
This is but one example of the delusional path that the election deniers are leading, like lemmings, without considering the mid- and long-range consequences of their actions. Our democratic freedoms are at risk by following these false demigods.
