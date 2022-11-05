Editor:L

According to Donald Moynihan, in Slate magazine, “Republicans have been more likely to die because of Covid” than Democrats. Researchers at Yale examined “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida before and during the pandemic – deaths that exceeded demographic and historic trends for these states. They then matched 577,659 of the deceased to their party registrations. Correcting for age, the researchers found that in 2020 and 2021, the excess deaths among Republicans were an astounding 76% higher than those among Democrats.


