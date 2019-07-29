Editor:
If you are worried about the Democrats being socialists, just because they support a living wage, want universal health care and programs like Social Security and Medicare, you have been deceived by the Republican propaganda used to divert attention from their own agenda.
You should be looking at what they do, not what they say.
They have elected a president who sides with communist leaders like Vladimir Putin over our own national security agencies and says he loves Kim Jung Un, a communist dictator, while Mitch Mcconnell and his Republican Senate block any attempt to protect your voting rights from another attack by foreign adversaries.
Trump has encouraged and accepted assistance from the Russians to get elected and now he says he would accept help from foreign adversaries to get re-elected. Like a crime family, his election campaign was run by criminals who have mostly been indicted or locked up. He has placed lobbyists in charge of most departments to destroy what was put in place to protect the public.
The Republican Party has become the party of Trump, or better yet the Communist Party of Trump. The real threat to this nation is not bogus claims of socialism. It is the Republican Party who have been usurped by the communists who are now running the country. Personally, I would rather have a political party that wants what is best for the nation rather than a communist party who only what's tax breaks for themselves and their rich (oligarch) friends.
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
