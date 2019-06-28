Editor:
In a mere few years we’ve watched our constitutional norms be weakened by Trump and his disregard for the very foundations of which this country was founded on.
The phony constitutionalist Republicans in Congress stay mute and even applaud the diminishing of said norms. It is now OK to use and even encourage foreign advisories like Russia, China and North Korea to meddle in our democratic elections, as long as it is pro-Trump.
Existing laws that have been adhered to are now obsolete and don’t apply to Trump, including the Emoluments Clause. Republicans seem to give the nod to Trump earning a profit off the office. For a party that used to chant “drain the swamp,” these Republicans are neck deep and drowning in the muck and mire of Trump.
McConnell blocks a bill that would make our voting machines less vulnerable, blocks a bill that would enhance a standing bill against foreign interference. Republicans stand by him while he trashes John McCain a decorated POW war veteran as Trump deferred five times his call to serve.
The GOP would have had their torches and ramrods out if a Democratic president had such practices. The Republicans in Congress follow, while Trump tweets on his flute like the Pied Piper. They have sold their political souls and offer their integrity at the altar of Trump. No longer the party of the Moral Majority or defenders of our Constitution, they have become the feckless followers of this unworthy leader.
Felicia Tannehill
Port Charlotte
