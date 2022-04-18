There was a time, not so very long ago, when the Republican Party believed in the two party system. There was a time the Republican Party believed the the primary principles of: Majority Rule, Rule of Law, and the dividing of power so that no single branch or state government could rule over the other.
There was a time, not so very long ago, when the Republican Party believed in good governing and worked with both sides to get things done. They believed in compromise, and public service, but that has changed.
Today, the Republican Party believes in a single ideology. Today, the Republican Party believes in serving their base over the best interest of all the people.
The Republican Party today preaches fear, anger, and discourse demonizing any opposing idea or political party. They embrace the tools of propaganda, lies, and twisted truth to inspire followers. They have turned their backs on the heroes, like Lincoln, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, William and Robert Taft, Margaret Chase Smith, and Dwight David Eisenhower.
While they celebrate their conservative heroes like Reagan and Goldwater, they have stomped on the very values that both men had embraced. Instead they use the hate mongering discourse of Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump to promote their cause.
Rutherford B. Hayes, our 19th president, a Republican once wrote, “He who serves his country best, serves his party best.”
I think good Republicans and all Americans should embrace this.
