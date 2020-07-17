Editor:
Thank you, independent free press; journalists, reporters, newspapers, news stations, social and written media, without you we would not still have our fragile democracy. You have literally put your lives and reputations on the line to keep Americans informed, in spite of all the bullying and lies.
The Republican Party has become the pro virus party, denying and ignoring science that can save lives and has made America, once again look ignorant. Some hide their ignorance, this party flaunts it. Is this their new form of voter suppression? Can’t have a National election during a pandemic, as they criscross this country spreading this deadly virus.
When Trump chooses Putin over our intelligence reports, allowing our American troops to be targeted and killed, it is traitorous. We do not know to the extent Trump has maligned this country with other foreign countries as he has AG Bill Barr and the GOP to let him get away with murder.
Our vote is the most important tool we have to rid this malignant corruption, and a party more concerned with power, privilege and position than its constituents civil rights, this party feeds off the pain of its people.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
