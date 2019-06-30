Editor:
My fellow Democrats, this is a very sad time for us. The Republicans want to prevent us from raising taxes on the wealthy but give them tax breaks. They also want to secure our southern border to stop the immigration of refugees that would swell our voting base.
They also want to prevent us from practicing infanticide by dispatching unwanted full-term pregnancies and drive women to back alley abortions. Republicans want to prevent us from providing free health care for all, free college and college loan forgiveness. They do not want a country-wide $15-per-hour minimum wage that would raise fast food workers out of poverty. They continue to accuse the Clintons of corruption and misdeeds, the FBI/DoJ senior management of spying on the Trump campaign, of weaponizing the CIA/NSA, all without proof.
We all know that the Mueller findings did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, therefore he clearly obstructed and needs to be impeached. We also know that the Russians rigged the election for Trump; it should be ruled invalid and Trump removed as his style and tweets are all unpresidential. Attorney General Barr is clearly biased toward the Republicans and should be removed. Conservative judges on the Supreme Court are not objective but biased.
We all know the great economy is a result of POTUS Obama’s economic policies and not Trump's. Sad, sad times! BTW, I am not a Democrat.
David Schall
Punta Gorda
