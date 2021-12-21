DeSantis and Abbott are using the same playbook for pushing their agendas for getting neighbors hating neighbors and giving them the tools to encourage public discourse.
Abbott with his anti-abortion views and now DeSantis with his anti critical race theory and his anti-woke teachings. He too will be pushing the anti-abortion wagon making it impossible for women to choose for themselves.
I see the patterns in behavior that I saw in Trump. That is to appeal to the whitest and uninformed voters as possible. They are promoting neighbors to hurt and hate their neighbors. Sue each other if they disagree, Weaken the framework of our mixed race society until it crumbles
The misuse of DeSantis' power is a total overreach. He, as did Trump, uses weak minded and disinformed people and cultivate a paranoid group of people who will do their bidding for them. The lies being told over and over continue to weaken our society as we know it. As with Trump, DeSantis knows no boundaries. He will stop at nothing until it destroys all that the people before him worked so hard for to ensure freedom for all!
The Republican party doesn't want to do the work anymore, they just want to blame and complain. They want you to do the work, yes sue your neighbor that's the solution. Make all the lawyers rich and the courts jammed. I say don't do it. They don't pay you. You pay them. They are supposed to be working for all of us. Remind them of that everyday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.