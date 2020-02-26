Editor:

A week after surviving impeachment on the verdict of an all-white jury of Republican senators, Trump emerged with guns blazing.

 Unfortunately, he “shot” Lt. Cl. Vindman, a decorated veteran and senior U.S. National Security Council officer, and Ukraine ambassador Gordon Sondland. They sacrificed their political lives for the sin of testifying honestly, under oath. Meanwhile, the Trump cronies who have lied under oath, like Roger Stone, are the ones he’s dedicated to pardoning.

Perhaps Trump’s “base” condones his behavior because they feel immune from its consequences. It may appear that Liberals and “traitorous” witnesses will be the only victims of Trump’s vindictiveness.

The danger, however, is that Trump World has become the ethical counterpart to Shakespeare’s Macbeth — a political landscape where “fair is foul and foul fair”. The truth is “fake news” and justice seekers are “scum”.

The losers are all of us, who must watch Trump fire experienced staff and replace them with subservient stooges...rant against Obamacare without improving it...hint at gun control changes and then cave to the NRA...believe Putin on Russian election interference rather than our own CIA.

We’re the country that should have been convening international climate change summits — not denying that climate change even exists, as Trump has.

To all the hard core conservatives so belligerently defending Trump’s dismal record: this is no way to run a democracy. Your loyalty to a morally corrupt president is indefensible, and potentially tragic to our nation.

Jeff Gordon

Punta Gorda

