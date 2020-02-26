Editor:
>
A week after surviving impeachment on the verdict of an all-white jury of Republican senators, Trump emerged with guns blazing.
Unfortunately, he “shot” Lt. Cl. Vindman, a decorated veteran and senior U.S. National Security Council officer, and Ukraine ambassador Gordon Sondland. They sacrificed their political lives for the sin of testifying honestly, under oath. Meanwhile, the Trump cronies who have lied under oath, like Roger Stone, are the ones he’s dedicated to pardoning.
Perhaps Trump’s “base” condones his behavior because they feel immune from its consequences. It may appear that Liberals and “traitorous” witnesses will be the only victims of Trump’s vindictiveness.
The danger, however, is that Trump World has become the ethical counterpart to Shakespeare’s Macbeth — a political landscape where “fair is foul and foul fair”. The truth is “fake news” and justice seekers are “scum”.
The losers are all of us, who must watch Trump fire experienced staff and replace them with subservient stooges...rant against Obamacare without improving it...hint at gun control changes and then cave to the NRA...believe Putin on Russian election interference rather than our own CIA.
We’re the country that should have been convening international climate change summits — not denying that climate change even exists, as Trump has.
To all the hard core conservatives so belligerently defending Trump’s dismal record: this is no way to run a democracy. Your loyalty to a morally corrupt president is indefensible, and potentially tragic to our nation.
Jeff Gordon
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.