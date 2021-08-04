Let me preface this letter by saying that I once ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio as a Republican.
The Republican Party has been hijacked by a bombastic fool. He is a pathological liar, he is racist, he is a misogynist, he is a bully. He mocks the disabled and Gold Star mothers. He lost me when he stated, "I know more than all the generals," and again when he stated, "I am the only one who can fix it." I would not allow this person in my house. Yet our two senators, governor and unknown numbers of Republican Florida congressmen suck up to this loser.
He has alienated our friends and emboldened our enemies. He loves dictators and would like to become one.
His running dogs have taken up the job of making it harder for minorities to vote using the pathetic whimper of the fool that the election was rigged. Any thinking person knows that Biden won the election. But these laws will not deter us. We will get our people out to vote. We will get them to the polls and we will see that they are not hassled by prejudiced Republican "poll watchers."
Insurrection: The act or an instance of open revolt against civil authority or a constituted government. Sound familiar?
This nation will never allow the fool to dictate to us again.
