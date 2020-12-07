Editor:
Déjà vu is a feeling that you have lived through something before. People, you have! Remember, it was 2004-2016.
Biden, a traditional and predictable politician, is straight out of the Obama era. What policy(ies) were Biden/Harris running on? Simple, only getting Trump out of office.
This resulted in a media stolen election. Our media made it about President Trump’s personality while skipping over Biden’s scandals. They presented their version of the truth, slanting the facts, and omitting anything derogatory to the Biden/Harris campaign. Our biased media cost Trump his re-election.
Furthermore, was the election on the up and up? Was there ballot dumping and voting machine glitches? Yes! How about more voters voting in some areas than there were registered voters? Yes. Democrat’s response: Republicans “get over it and suck it up”. (Aside) Just like the Democrats did from 2016-2020.
After four years of strident discourse from never Trumpers, Biden wants to unify this country. A noble goal. He wants a return to normalcy. How does he see this normalcy, this unification? It’s a return to Obama-era policies, remember, “if you like your doctor.” He has begun his return to normalcy by re-treading ex-Obama era cabinet members (some who had fled to anti-Trump stations NBC, MSNBC, and CNN) putting them in major positions in his cabinet. To them normal means the Obama years.
Obama’s policies resulted in the 2016 election disaster for Democrats.
Republicans, tough it out for two years.
Play your cards smart.
Déjà vu 2022.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
