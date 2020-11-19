Editor:
Now that the election is supposed to be over, Republicans are finding it really hard to control the monster they allowed to form.
Ever since Trump was elected, he has been allowed to laugh at the laws of the U.S.A. No one stood up to his rants and illegal practices. Even now, he won't be stopped, making fools of government officials and laws.
Jill Castagna
North Port
