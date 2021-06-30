Republicans can’t hide behind their history
Editor:
In the June 24th edition of the paper was found an article by Cal Thomas detailing the history of the Republican party regarding race relations. It is factual that the Republican party of the Civil War years, and the following period of Reconstruction, was the party that supported civil rights for Blacks.
Unfortunately the Republican party that I often voted for is no longer the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Dirksen, Nixon, or Reagan. All leaders mentioned in Thomas’s article. All Republicans who to one degree or another supported civil rights legislation.
The Republican party today can only trace its roots back to Barry Goldwater, Pat Buchanan, and Newt Gingrich. Politicians who pulled southern Democrats opposed civil rights into the Republican party. Slowly their followers, through the last several decades, have turned the Republican party away from the humanity of Lincoln into the party that wants to return to an era where white males dominated politics at all levels of government and minorities and women were expected to stay in their designated place in society.
Cal Thomas surely knows the circumstances behind his facts but like many Republicans tries to hide behind a history that no longer applies to the Republican party.
Tom Zabel
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.