Editor:
It appears that Congress is planning to acquit Donald Trump for the actions of his followers on January 6th. They are saying Trump didn't inspire the insurgents. They did it on their own.
What would those Republican leaders say if Joe Biden invited Democrats to Palm Beach on February 9th for a "wild rally"? What would Republicans do if Biden pointed to Trump's home and the crowd then marched to Mar-A-Lago and stormed into the complex looking to hang Donald Trump?
Would Republican leadership be willing to ignore the actions of Biden? Would they say Biden just pointed to the building and did not stoke the flames of the crowd? Would they say it really didn't happen?
Trump must pay for his actions leading up to the insurrection of January 6th. He caused the federal legislators to hide from a crazy mob. He tried to overthrow the election he lost. News flash Republicans...Trump is a loser!
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
