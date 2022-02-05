President Biden recently mused, “What do Republicans stand for?”
It’s an interesting question and not simply a rhetorical one. Here’s a snapshot: Republicans stand for lower taxes for the wealthy and corporations; prioritize corporations over people; whitewash a violent insurrection; root for book burning; tell schools how to teach history; plot to overturn elections; force women to give birth; refuse to respect and trust women; demonize immigrants; work to dismantle gun safety measures; make voting harder for likely Democratic voters; use race as a tool of division; rally against vaccinations which curb COVID spread.
Democrats stand for: good paying jobs; build bridges; fix roads; make it easier to get loans to start a business; increase access to higher education and health care; child support; day care; pre-K; affordable prescription drugs; hearing, dental and vision loss coverage for seniors; affordable housing; cut child poverty; improve broadband access; combat climate change; allow women to make decisions about their bodies; COVID vaccines so people can return to work; fair justice system; better policing; respect for truth and the rule of law.
Democrats make it easier to be successful and cheaper to raise kids. Republicans defend billionaires who pay no taxes
