Pundits and the media condemn Trump’s tax cuts for increasing the deficit. However, facts tell a different story.
During the first nine months of fiscal year 2019, the deficit rose $140 billion, or 23.1 precent, to $747.1 billion. Meanwhile, revenues totaled $2.61 trillion, up 3 percent, while spending hit $3.36 trillion, up 7 percent, both record highs. Tax cuts aren’t increasing the deficit; it’s the spending.
The recent debt ceiling compromise resulted in eliminating $125 billion in budget cuts and increasing domestic and defense spending by $320 billion. This fuels the deficit which is growing at $100 million an hour. Our grandkids will be saddled with this debt repayment.
Both parties lack fiscal discipline. Congress acts on emotions, not principle, using other people’s money. The recent 9-11 Victims Compensation Bill passed without a funding source is adding to our deficit.
Its sad taxpayers haven’t a clue what is happening. Republicans lack fiscal restraint and Democrats are more focused on exploiting issues like racism, identify politics or political correctness than on reforms needed to get spending under control.
Thomas Jefferson said, ”It’s incumbent on every generation to pay its debts as it goes.” It’s time we heed his advice.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
