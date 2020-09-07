Editor:
The Republican theme is law and order. In their eyes it's okay to kill a Black man for passing a fake $20 bill, kill a Black woman sleeping in her bed, kill a Black man sleeping in his car, hunt down and murder a Black man jogging or shoot a black man seven times in the back.
Yet if you're a White wealthy convicted felon of the Trump crime family (one the corleone family would be envious of) doing their dirty work betraying our country you get a pardon or a commuted senteNce. Bannon is next in line I'm sure Trump has already hired consigliere Barr to get him off. This is how out of touch these mobsters are, Richey Rich Kushner states that tha NBA players can afford to take a day off because of their wealth. A lot of these players lived in poverty and their wealth was earned not inherited.
We all agree the riots are not beneficial to the cause and things should be done in a more peaceful manner. But the right ignores why the public is angry, they remain silent. Their theme should be fear and ignorance, they certainly have that market cornered.
Nobody's is going to your lilly white neighborhood to burn it down.
It's also time to drain the Florida swamp with likes of Governor DeGutless and his cronies Rubio, Scott and Steube. It's time for these cowards to stand up to Trump not for him and get off his crazy train.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
