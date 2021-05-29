Editor:
Sen. Mitch McConnell has made it crystal clear that defeating the “For the People Act” is his top priority. The act would make voting fairer and stronger by ending gerrymandering, overhauling federal campaign finance laws, allowing for automatic voter registration, and increasing safeguards against foreign interference. McConnell called it a “power grab,” which is rich coming from a guy who engineered a partisan push to take over the courts.
What’s McConnell’s beef? The legislation would be damaging to Republicans as it would hinder their future electoral prospects. To hoard power, the proposed voting bill not only must be defeated but the “Big Lies” that Trump won the 2020 election and voter fraud is widespread must prevail.
As evidenced by the numerous court cases lost by the Trump campaign, voter fraud is an all but non-existent problem and is so rare it’s a waste of time to talk about it. But talk about it the GOP will until their voters are convinced the problem is so massive and dangerous that voter suppression laws must be put into place.
What does it say about a political party that opposes electoral reforms making voting fairer and more accessible? Ignoring truth and facts are the top agenda items for today’s Republican Party.
It’s up to you and me to always remember how low this party has fallen.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
