Editor:
Only someone totally out of touch with the lives of average Floridians would argue it’s good for people to fill out more state mandated paperwork. But that is exactly what Republicans are saying about their voter suppression bill, SB 90.
We had 4.8 million Floridians vote by mail in 2020. Florida Republicans and Democrats agree that the 2020 election went off without a hitch. But Republicans argue we need to require voters request a mail ballot every election instead of every two elections and have included this provision in SB 90.
Republicans claim this will invigorate election participation. Who are they trying to fool? Nobody likes filling out paperwork. Requesting a mail ballot every election cycle is one more task to add to what is often an overwhelming “to do” list for harried Floridians and likely will result in fewer people voting. That is, of course, the reason Republicans are pushing it. They are more likely to win when fewer people vote.
America is a democracy. A democracy only works if people vote. Adding additional requirements to vote keeps people from voting and makes America less democratic.
Sarah Lewerenz
Punta Gorda
