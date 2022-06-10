The tragic slaughtering of innocent children proves that mental health issues can be manifested by weapons that should not be available to would-be perpetrators. Hate crimes seemingly occur weekly.
Recently a gay student graduate was not allowed to mention that he was gay, so he said he had curly hair! Is this America 2022? Or medieval times when witches were burned at the stake? Teachers are not to teach American history that our founding fathers had slaves.
I was brought up to respect all people, not just white wealthy people. CRT is Republican crap, looking to get votes from ignorant voters. These frequent mass shootings we have are unique to this country. Why? Because people in other countries don't have assault rifles at home. The AR15 was meant for military use only, and I, as an Army veteran, can say the muzzle velocity is so high, shooting animals for food makes them useless.
Victims have to be identified by DNA! They should be banned from private ownership immediately. Republicans are bribed by the NRA to veto this. Plus they refuse to enforce stricter background checks for people wanting to buy guns, in spite of 90% of Americans favoring this, pocketing money before truth and justice.
Also let's not forget Republicans' opposition to Medicaid expansion, which would provide better mental health care to those who need it most.
