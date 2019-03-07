Editor:
In preparations for the 2020 elections, you can already see that Trump and company are going to be attacking their "enemies" (aka Democrats) as evil socialists.
But the truth is that many of the pet projects of every red-blooded Republican are prime examples of socialism:
• Our police and fire departments are examples of socialism.
• Our roads and highways are there because of our socialist history.
• When we give subsidies to farmers and fossil fuel companies, that's socialism.
• Some programs that everyday lunch-pail Republicans like and depend on are socialism in action also: public education, Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid, although their leaders would be happy to wipe them out completely, if they could.
• Our court system and our elected government officials are forms of socialism, too.
• Our military is the biggest socialist project in the history of the whole world.
• And oh, by the way, you know what else is a prime example of socialism? "Building a wall on our southern border."
So, Republicans, stop trying to pin socialism on your enemies when you are some of the biggest socialists that God ever created.
America itself has been a democratic socialist state for a long long time.
Jack Harkins
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.